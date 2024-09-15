Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

