Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
About Steppe Gold
