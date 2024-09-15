Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $38.62 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Stellar
Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,939 coins and its circulating supply is 29,611,810,107 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
