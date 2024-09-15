Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Up 142.9% in August

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $74.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Featured Stories

