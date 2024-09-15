SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Update

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,613. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $352,210 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

SR Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132. SR Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

