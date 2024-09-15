Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 633 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MDY stock opened at $555.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.05.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
