Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

