Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

