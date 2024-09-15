Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $79.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $80.79. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

