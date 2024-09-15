Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

