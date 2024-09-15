Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $15.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,803 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

