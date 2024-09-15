Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Shares of SPVNF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 27,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,805. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
