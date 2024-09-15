Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPVNF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 27,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,805. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

