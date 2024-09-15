SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGMGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,077 shares.The stock last traded at $62.87 and had previously closed at $62.50.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $822.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

