SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,871,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $414.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

