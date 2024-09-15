Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.