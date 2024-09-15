Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for about 3.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

