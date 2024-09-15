Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNOA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 64,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.37. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

