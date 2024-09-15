Solchat (CHAT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.13 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Solchat token can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular exchanges. Solchat has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.38 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solchat has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solchat Profile

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.56766798 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,524,349.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

