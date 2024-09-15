Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.82. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

