Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

