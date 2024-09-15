Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

