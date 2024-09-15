Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Up 497.4% in August

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a growth of 497.4% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 124,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Singularity Future Technology has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

