Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sika Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 43,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $32.69.
Sika Company Profile
