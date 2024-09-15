Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 43,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

