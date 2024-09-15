Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 872,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,830,149. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

