Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Grows By 139.0%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,061,300 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the August 15th total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Up 3.2 %
WHITF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16.
About Whitehaven Coal
