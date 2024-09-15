Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Grows By 139.0%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,061,300 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the August 15th total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Up 3.2 %

WHITF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

