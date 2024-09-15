Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Grows By 100.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Tgs Asa stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

