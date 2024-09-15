Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Declines By 67.4%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 9,669,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,491.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

