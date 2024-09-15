Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Declines By 67.4%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 9,669,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,491.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
About Sumitomo Pharma
