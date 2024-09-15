Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Increases By 22.7%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 450.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPRB

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.