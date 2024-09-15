Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Increases By 22.7%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 450.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
