Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Drops By 23.8%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Safe & Green Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SGBX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 322.32%.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

