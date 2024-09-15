Short Interest in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Increases By 113.3%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Richtech Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ RR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.94. 5,523,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics ( NASDAQ:RR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

