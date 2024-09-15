Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Declines By 19.7%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.09 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

