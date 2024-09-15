Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Declines By 19.7%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of AMYZF opened at C$0.09 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
