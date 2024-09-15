Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Expands By 20.5%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 310,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,358. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.15.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

