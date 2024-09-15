Short Interest in NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Rises By 125.0%

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASB Financial Price Performance

NASB stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.22. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 17.41%.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

About NASB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

(Get Free Report)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.