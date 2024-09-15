Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Increases By 21.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.
Heineken Stock Up 3.0 %
Heineken stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. Heineken has a 52-week low of $70.52 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.
Heineken Company Profile
