Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Expands By 235.5%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the August 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DHLGY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,735. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.