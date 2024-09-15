Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rises By 21.6%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 93,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

