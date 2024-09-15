Short Interest in Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Declines By 66.7%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRAWA stock remained flat at $38.00 on Friday. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.67. Crawford United has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $44.50.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

