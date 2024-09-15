Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Grows By 115.8%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the August 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of RNP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 65,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

