Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Grows By 120.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 211,800 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLEU remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

