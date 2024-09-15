Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Grows By 120.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 211,800 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Liberal Education Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLEU remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
