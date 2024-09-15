Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Decreases By 57.1%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Centamin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 31,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.