Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Declines By 28.6%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

CRNLF remained flat at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$4.22.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

