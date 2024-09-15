Short Interest in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Rises By 144.4%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.