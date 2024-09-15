Short Interest in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Rises By 144.4%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CALY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.
