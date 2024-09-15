Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Rises By 78.5%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. 131,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,975. The company has a market cap of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
