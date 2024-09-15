Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Drops By 20.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Aware Stock Down 2.7 %
AWRE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,828. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 26.49%.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
