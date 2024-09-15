Short Interest in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Expands By 144.0%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the August 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCE. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Alternus Clean Energy stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Alternus Clean Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

