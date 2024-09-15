Seven Mile Advisory Sells 125 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seven Mile Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Accenture were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.68.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $349.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.