Seven Mile Advisory Buys 41 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $489.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.80.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

