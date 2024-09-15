Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,081,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

