Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.