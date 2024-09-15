Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,509 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

