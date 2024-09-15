Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $7,588,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

