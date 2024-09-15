Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Safran to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran Company Profile

Safran stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,443. Safran has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Stories

